Prominent Virginia Beach dentist stabbed to death; was suspect's father

Officers found 68-year-old Dr. Abbey Horwitz dead Saturday morning on Wren Place, near the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is behind bars after Virginia Beach police say they stabbed a prominent local dentist to death.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, 35-year-old Michael "Norah" Horwitz is facing two charges including second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Officers found 68-year-old Dr. Abbey Horwitz dead Saturday morning on Wren Place, near the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

Investigators say it was the result of what they call a domestic dispute. Police said the victim is the suspect's father.

According to Dr. Horwitz's dental practice, "The Art of Dentistry," he practiced in Virginia Beach for more than 42 years.

The suspect appeared in court Monday morning, speaking in front of a judge through a video call in a jail cell for an arraignment.

The judge asked Horwitz about hiring an attorney, who replied by asking for time to call family first. A public defender was appointed in the meantime.

A bond hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

A former patient of Dr. Horwitz spoke to 13News Now Monday morning, describing him as a funny man who took his work seriously. She said Dr. Horwitz just retired and wanted to travel with his wife as he handed his practice over to his associate.