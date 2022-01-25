x
Virginia Beach

Dominion Energy awards grant for new telescopes at Virginia Beach Search & Rescue Museum

This grant is the latest in a series of donations that Dominion Energy is making to encourage environmental stewardship.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the offshore wind project that is being built off the coast from a story that aired on October 25, 2021.

In August of 2021, workers with the Virginia Beach Search & Rescue Museum were cleaning out an old attic when they found a German telescope from 1886. 

It had been used to watch for storms and ships at the Cape Henry weather station. Today, it has become a fixture of the museum -- visitors are able to look through the glass and stare into the sea. 

Its position also provides a clear view of the Virginia Offshore Wind Project, according to a release from Dominion Energy.  

On January 25, Dominion awarded the Search and Rescue Museum a $20,000 grant that will be used to purchase two additional telescopes. The museum is creating a new exhibit with this money, called "The Power of Wind." 

The Virginia Beach Search & Rescue Museum is located in the old Coast Guard Station, which was the first wind-powered site in Virginia Beach, according to the release. 

