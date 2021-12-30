Power restored following outage in Virginia Beach

Only 52 customers remain without power after an outage that affected nearly 1,800 Dominion Energy customers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: As of 10:45 p.m., only 52 customers remained without power and Dominion Energy said they're expected to resolve that in the next 30 minutes.

Dominion Energy customers near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront were without power Thursday night, according to a company spokeswoman.

Around 1,800 customers were affected after a pole fire caused the Dominion Energy circuits to lockout.

The spokeswoman said the outages stretch from 42nd Street to 77th Street, approximately.