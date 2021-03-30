Friends, family of Donovon Lynch to hold candlelight vigil at the Oceanfront

Donovon Lynch's cousin posted online that people are planning to come together at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tribute is planned for the man shot and killed by police during last Friday's multiple shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Donovon Lynch's cousin posted online that people are planning to come together at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street.

Organizers ask that people bring shoestrings if they can, and ask that people who arrive be respectful.

Virginia Beach Police said two people, including Lynch, were killed in multiple shootings along a popular Oceanfront strip and that eight other people were wounded.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation into Lynch's death.

Among those calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into Lynch's death is Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. He says the victim is his cousin.