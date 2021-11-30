Police shooting of Donovon Lynch | Virginia Beach officials to give update on investigation

The update comes eight months after a police officer shot and killed Lynch at the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney said it would provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the investigation into the deadly shooting of Donovon Lynch.

A police officer shot and killed Lynch at the Oceanfront on March 26, 2021.

The shooting happened near 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. It was one of a few shootings that night at the Oceanfront, but it was the only one involving a Virginia Beach police officer.

DeShayla Harris died as the result of one of the other shootings. A number of people were hurt in a third shooting.

In the case of Lynch's death, Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the officer was wearing a body camera but did not activate it for "unknown reasons," a violation of department policy.

Shortly after the incident, Virginia State Police took over the investigation from the Virginia Beach Police Department. That investigation ran concurrently with an investigation by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In September, a special grand jury was called to investigate the incident as well.

Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch, filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and the officer whom he said killed Lynch, Solomon Simmons III. He claimed the shooting was unlawful, without warning, and that Simmons failed to render life-saving medical aid.

Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, who is Lynch's cousin, sent a letter to Virginia Beach city leaders casting doubt on his Something in the Water Festival returning in 2022. He expressed disappointment with the city's response to the death of his cousin, saying the city has "toxic energy."

More than half a year later, Lynch's family is waiting for an explanation about what happened to his son and a chance to clear his name.