Lynch family speaks out, demanding answers in son's death

The Virginia Beach family is demanding information after their son Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Days after a police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch in Virginia Beach, his family members are talking about their loss and frustration.

The frustration comes in part from the information investigators have put out about his death so far.

Donovon's sister Lauryn Lynch said he was her one and only sibling; her big brother and friend. She remembers a lot of good times and good conversations with him and one fond memory was Donovon teaching her how to drive.

Donovon's aunt also remembered the good conversations that when she would visit from Maryland.

“He was talking about going back to school, getting his Ph.D., things like that we will always discuss. When I was here he would come into the house [and say], 'You alright, auntie?' 'Yeah, yeah I’m alright,'" said Venita Lynch Alukwu.

Donovon Lynch died Friday after a Virginia Beach police officer shot him at the Oceanfront. It happened as other shootings took place in the area. One other person died and many others were hurt.

Wayne Lynch shared his son's impact on his life.

“Donnie was the most influential person in our family," he said.

Donovon’s family is using its collective influence to get answers about his death. So far, the City of Virginia Beach has said Donovon had a gun with him at the time of the shooting. But there's no police body camera footage showing his encounter with the officer who shot him.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has only been able to announce that the body camera wasn't activated.

“We’re his voices, loud and clear. We want justice for Donovon," his father Wayne said.

Donovon's cousin Herbert Mitchell said the family and friends will continue to find answers.