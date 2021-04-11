Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk kicks off at Mount Trashmore

The event is the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads’ biggest fundraiser.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 4, 2021.

Dozens of families showed up at Mount Trashmore on Saturday morning for the "Step Up For Down Syndrome Awareness Walk" - also known as the SUDS walk.

This is the 8th annual SUDS walk.

President of the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads Tammy Nobles said it’s a fundraising event for the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads.

"This is our biggest fundraising event," Nobles said.

It’s also a chance for families to connect. The event featured music, food, performances, and posters highlighting the many accomplishments of people with Down syndrome.

For the Vance family, it’s a chance to celebrate their youngest son, Ethan. His mom, Debra Vance, said Ethan has taught the family how to stop and smell the roses.

"We come here every year," Vance said. "Raising a child with Down syndrome is definitely not easy. There's lots of challenges and obstacles and doctor's appointments and hassles and stresses and all of that; And yet, through it all, he makes us smile and he definitely helps us to find the joy every day."

This year’s SUDS walk goal is to raise $50,000 for advocacy, education and support groups for families in Hampton Roads. Nobles said the walk is also about raising awareness.

"I want the public and the community to know about our children," Nobles said. "I want them to come out and see all the stuff that we have, walk with our kids, get to know them because they are in the community."