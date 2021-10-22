Virgina Beach Deputy City Manager Ron Williams leaving job

The city of Virginia Beach confirmed the news Friday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach will now have to work to find a new deputy city manager.

Officials said Friday that one of the current DCMs, Ron Williams, is leaving the job to pursue new opportunities.

In a statement to 13News Now, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said, "Ron has been an invaluable resource to me as the new manager and his work has made Virginia Beach better. I am grateful for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

While Williams was in the position, he oversaw the departments of Agriculture, Planning & Community Development, Public Utilities, and Public Works.

Before becoming a Deputy City Manager, Williams served as Director of Budget Management & Grants, the Special Assistant to the City Manager, Acting Grants Director, and Director of Intergovernmental Relations.