Virginia Beach

Virgina Beach Deputy City Manager Ron Williams leaving job

The city of Virginia Beach confirmed the news Friday night.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach will now have to work to find a new deputy city manager. 

Officials said Friday that one of the current DCMs, Ron Williams, is leaving the job to pursue new opportunities.

In a statement to 13News Now, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said, "Ron has been an invaluable resource to me as the new manager and his work has made Virginia Beach better. I am grateful for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."  

While Williams was in the position, he oversaw the departments of Agriculture, Planning & Community Development, Public Utilities, and Public Works.  

Before becoming a Deputy City Manager, Williams served as Director of Budget Management & Grants, the Special Assistant to the City Manager, Acting Grants Director, and Director of Intergovernmental Relations.

He also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1992-1999.

