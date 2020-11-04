Drive-thru Easter Spring Fling shut down by Virginia Beach police after too many cars cause traffic hazard

Hunt Club Farm's Drive-thru Easter Spring Fling had to be shut down an hour early because too many cars created a traffic hazard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hunt Club Farm's Drive-thru Easter Spring Fling had to be shut down because too many cars created a traffic hazard.

Virginia Beach Police Department sent out a tweet asking drivers to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion on London Bridge Road.

The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon but it was shut down sometime before 11 a.m.

The drive-thru event allowed people to enter the farm in their cars. Because of social distancing guidelines, people had to stay in their cars.

They were able to stop and take selfies with the Easter Bunny from inside their cars.

In a Facebook post on their page, the farm said "Thank you to the City of Virginia Beach for being helpful and supportive! We hope to see everyone on the farm again when everyone is safe and healthy again!"