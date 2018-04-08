VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman was charged with driving under the influence Friday after crashing into two police vehicles in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to the VBPD Traffic Safety Facebook page, an officer conducted a traffic stop shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on I-264 WB near the First Colonial Road exit.

The stop was being conducted for a moving violation. Two additional units arrived to help out.

A woman struck two police cars in Virginia Beach during a traffic stop on I-264 westbound. She was charged with driving under the influence.

VBPD Traffic Safety Facebook page

Officers said that once the traffic stop was over, the impaired driver struck the police cars. No one was injured and the driver was arrested.

Gillian Scorrano, 21, was charged with driving under the influence following the incident. Scorrano's vehicle, as well as the squad cars, had to be towed from the scene.

