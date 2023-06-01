Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road

VDOT spokeswoman Jordan-Ashley Walker said the change is for cars heading west on Laskin Road, towards the Hilltop area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach.

Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge.

“I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a longtime Virginia Beach resident.

Drivers will see this latest traffic shift take shape on Tuesday.

Virginia Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Jordan-Ashley Walker said the change is for cars heading west on Laskin Road, towards the Hilltop area, between Winwood Drive and the bridge over Linkhorn Bay.

“Going to shift two lanes of traffic just slightly left for motorists,” Walker said. “During that shift, it is going to open up an area where crews can work and do utility work and road work.”

While crews construct the new pattern, Walker said westbound traffic will merge into one lane for a short time.

“They could encounter some single-lane closures,” Walker said. “But again that will be temporary and as soon as that shift is completed, motorists will be driving on a new alignment but with the two lanes of traffic maintained.”

Walker said the traffic shift will remain in place for about six months.

“People are going to see roadway work and that is ultimately the goal to get that road widened,” Walker said. “And of course, we have actually removed all the feeder lanes within the project limit, so this is just another project milestone moving forward.”

Goodman said he’s looking forward to seeing construction crews wrap up the two-mile project.

“Hopefully it will get fixed and we will have wider roads, and the feeder roads are good to have behind us,” he said.

And a reminder for drivers, the speed limit throughout the entire Laskin Road work zone is 35 miles per hour from Red Robin Road to Republic Road.