2 people drowned in Virginia Beach this weekend, police department says

Both men were reported missing Saturday, after family members had seen them in the water hours earlier. Their bodies were found and identified Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said two people had drowned in the city over the weekend.

The first drowning incident was reported Saturday near 16th Street, the police department tweeted, near the Oceanfront Dairy Queen.

A family member of Christian Flourentine called to say the 23-year-old was last seen in the water hours earlier. Police officers, medics, the fire department, and the Coast Guard went to help but were unable to find Flourentine.

Then on Sunday around 1:35 a.m., his body was found on the shore near 23rd Street, police said.

Also on Saturday, someone related to 19-year-old Tawakal Ali called for help, saying they'd last seen Ali on the beach near 20th Street hours before. That's between The Capes and Travelodge Suites.

It wasn't until Sunday that search teams found him.

The police department said he was found dead in the water near 29th Street.