DUI driver hits two Virginia State Police vehicles on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman was arrested for driving under the influence after an SUV hit two Virginia State Police vehicles on Interstate 264 overnight, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Both troopers were not in their vehicles at the time of the crash and were not injured, Anaya said.

The incident happened sometime after 1 a.m. Friday when the troopers were assisting Virginia Beach Police on a traffic stop off westbound I-264, west of Rosemont Road.

The troopers' vehicles were parked on the closed shoulder lane with their emergency lights on.

A driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax hit one of the trooper's vehicles from behind. The impact pushed it into the other state police vehicle.

The SUV ran off the road and hit a jersey wall. The driver, Samantha Erwin, 29, was not injured and was arrested for driving under the influence, Anaya said.