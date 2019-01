VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Elbow Road between Round Hill Drive and Indian River Road was closed for hours because of a downed power pole Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach Police Department said the road was back open around 6:53 a.m., according to a tweet.

Dispatch confirmed that a vehicle hit a power pole in the 4200 block of Elbow Road around 1:35 a.m.

