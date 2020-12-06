Elderly woman dies after becoming pinned underneath car in Virginia Beach

According to police, the woman tried to get out of her car without putting it in park. The car ended up running over her and pinned her beneath it.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a woman died Friday morning after she got pinned beneath her car in Virginia Beach.

Just before 10 a.m., dispatchers were notified of a possible accident involving a pedestrian that took place in the parking lot of a medical facility on First Colonial Road. An officer close to the scene was sent to check it out.

The officer arrived within a minute, found the victim who was an elderly woman. That officer tried to administer CPR, but couldn't save her. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe the woman tried to get out of her car, but didn't place it in park. She was hit by the car and became pinned underneath it.