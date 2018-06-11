VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday, and in Virginia Beach, residents will be picking a new mayor.

City council members Ben Davenport and Bobby Dyer are hoping to fill the seat vacated by Will Sessoms back in July.

In a debate last week, both council members talked about several topics they'd address as mayor of Virginia's largest city. They saw eye-to-eye about flooding and sea level rise being big issues around town.

One other topic both candidates mentioned was the recent disparity study. Those results showed that out of $1.2 billion worth of city contracts since 2012, only 18 percent of those contracts went to women, minority, and disabled veteran business owners.

Here's what the candidates said about cronyism playing a role in the lack of diversity.

"Whether real or perceived, it's an issue that we have to deal with and by making the level playing field for everybody," said Dyer.

"We have to make sure that we have a level and transparent playing field," said Davenport. "I believe that I have been one of the most transparent candidates that there has been in a long time."

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

