Hurrah Players rock 'n roll musical coming to Virginia Beach features 20+ Elvis songs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hurrah Players are bringing a rock 'n roll musical featuring hits by Elvis Presley to Virginia Wesleyan University.

Written by Tony-Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro, All Shook Up is about "a small-town girl with big dreams."

The musical includes more than 20 of Presley's greatest hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, and Blue Suede Shoes.