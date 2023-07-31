Hurrah Players rock 'n roll musical coming to Virginia Beach features 20+ Elvis songs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hurrah Players are bringing a rock 'n roll musical featuring hits by Elvis Presley to Virginia Wesleyan University.
Written by Tony-Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro, All Shook Up is about "a small-town girl with big dreams."
The musical includes more than 20 of Presley's greatest hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, and Blue Suede Shoes.
The musical is playing at the Susan G. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center on August 10 to 13 with shows happening every night at 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. shows on August 12-13.