VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Public Works started emergency dredging of the shoaled area just outside the mouth of Rudee Inlet.

Crews are working around the clock until conditions improve. They're warning boaters to keep a safe distance while they work and to be careful when navigating the area.

Notices will be posted for boaters in the area.

Heavy equipment will also be operating on the beach, so tourists and visitors are asked to stay out of the marked area.

© 2018 WVEC