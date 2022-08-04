VSP: Person killed in vehicle crash at Virginia Beach Oceanfront nightclub

At the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, the driver sideswiped several vehicles and then crashed into Peabody's Nightclub, Virginia State Police said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said a person was killed in a vehicle crash at a Virginia Beach nightclub Friday night.

The incident began on Interstate 264 at First Colonial Road shortly before 11 p.m. when a Virginia state trooper saw a Toyota sedan driving at a fast speed in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle was allegedly driving over 100 mph. This is when the trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

When the vehicle approached the Oceanfront, passing Parks Avenue, the trooper turned off his emergency equipment, but the vehicle continued east towards Pacific Avenue.

As the driver approached stopped traffic at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, the driver sideswiped several vehicles and then crashed into Peabody's Nightclub, located on the corner of the intersection.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver died upon impact.

Three Virginia Beach police officers suffered smoke inhalation after trying to rescue the driver. Two people were struck by flying debris, one of which was taken to a hospital and the other refused treatment.

The driver hasn't been identified yet as notification of kin is in the process of being made.

13News Now Reporter Sarah Hammond spoke with a woman who was inside Bunker, next door to Peabody’s, for a concert. She said management told people to exit the building after the car crashed.

A closer look at the car. This happened right around 11:00 Friday night. We just happened to drive up as first responders were working to put out the flames @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/haRTCnCWWK — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) April 9, 2022