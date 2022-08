Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr., 36, was last in contact with his family Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing 36-year-old man they say is endangered.

Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was last in contact with his family Sunday. He was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108.

Police said Barnett Jr. does not have any known medical condition, however, his family is worried about Barnett's safety due to mental health concerns.