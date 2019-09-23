VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Virginia Beach condominium complex.

At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Essex Pond Quay, which is the Chimney Hill condominiums.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

One person has been taken into custody as a person of interest and is being questioned by police. It's not immediately clear what this person's role may be in the shooting, but officers said they don't believe a suspect is still out in the community.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.