Event to help Virginia Beach homeless scheduled

Families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis in Virginia Beach will be able to access a variety of supportive services and resources.

Project Homeless Connect is being held to help those in need. The event is on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, 104 N. Witchduck Road.

The event will feature one-stop access to services and resources designed to assist families and individuals in moving closer to preventing or ending their homelessness, according to a press release. These include housing resources, social services, legal resources, veterans’ services, and other related resources. Participants may also receive donated services from local businesses and organizations, such as health and dental screenings and haircuts.

Project Homeless Connect is sponsored by Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation and BEACH, or “Bringing an End to all City Homelessness,” a community partnership between city, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.