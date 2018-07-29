VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — The ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach woman Bellamy Gamboa has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office documents.

Lamont Johnson is also charged with four counts of contribute to delinquency, abuse of child.

Bellamy Gamboa's sister Charisse confirmed it was Lamont that was arrested and charged.

There is no comment from Bellamy's family right now, she said.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office didn't release any information on whether the murder charge is related to the Gamboa case.

However, the date of the offense listed on his arrest form is the same as the date that Bellamy Gamboa is reported to have gone missing.

Bellamy was last seen at her apartment on Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive on July 1.

After several search parties, FBI officials say Bellamy's disappearance is suspicious. Two days after she went missing, Virginia Beach Police officers found her car on Pickering Street, next to a dumpster.

© 2018 WVEC