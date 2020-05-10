Ex-Virginia Beach emergency manager begins with state agency

Former Virginia Beach Emergency Manager Erin Sutton began on Monday her new role.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach official who guided the city through a series of events, including the 2019 mass shooting which killed 12 people, is now chief deputy in the state Department of Emergency Management.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach Emergency Manager Erin Sutton began on Monday her new role. The department says Sutton is only the second woman to become chief deputy, and also is the first woman to transition into the role from a local government.