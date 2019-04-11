VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bayside Middle School administrators have called police for extra patrols after a threat against the school surfaced over the weekend.

According to a statement from Bayside's principal, Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating after a threat was reported on Sunday, but the extra police presence was called in on Monday out of an "abundance of caution."

We were sent screenshots off Instagram by some residents in Virginia Beach where the threat was made:

The full statement from Principal Paula Johnson is below:

Good morning Bayside Middle School families. This is Principal Paula Johnson. I am calling to let you know that we had someone make a social media threat against our school late last night. Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating, but in the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we will have extra police presence at the school today. Our school and students are safe. Of course, just hearing or seeing such language can be upsetting to children, so I ask you to talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to the police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. Your child’s safety is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously. Thank you for your understanding and support of Bayside Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in school today.

