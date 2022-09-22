Remembering their service | 2 fallen Virginia Beach police officers honored with new street names

Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two newly-named streets in Virginia Beach that honor fallen law enforcement officers, according to a news release.

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died while working in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979.

Their helicopter guided a rescue boat to a stranded boat between Croatan and Dam Neck when the crash happened.

Mobley was 36 years old and had been with VBPD for 12 years. He left behind a wife and two children.

Black, who was born in Canada, was 28 years old and had been with VBPD for six years after getting U.S. citizenship.

“Jimmy Mobley and Bill Black were both great men, great members of the police department, great officers and they made the ultimate sacrifice serving this community,” Jake Jacocks, the former Virginia Beach police chief and current president of the Virginia Beach Police Foundation, said.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to honor the establishment of the street signs in the Kingston Estates community, a housing division created by the company Chesapeake Homes.

“We are honored to be part of this meaningful tribute to our fallen Virginia Beach police officers,” Kerri Woodward, the vice president of operations for Chesapeake Homes, said.

“This is the second street dedication ceremony to fallen officers in the Kingston Estates community. The first was for Officer George Starr in 2018 and more are planned. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with the Virginia Beach Police Foundation to help make this happen.”

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and family members of the fallen officers were also there for the special moment.

“It’s just an honor that the City and the builders would recognize the ultimate sacrifice that all these men gave, not just my father," Steven Mobley, the son of the late detective, said.