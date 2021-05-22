Families flood Ocean Breeze Waterpark on opening day

Although there’s a lifeguard shortage, officials at Ocean Breeze said they’re ready for the season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Water parks are back in business for the season!

This weekend’s warm weather made for a great opening day at Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach.

People lined up as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday to be the first inside Virginia Beach’s Ocean Breeze water park, ready to dive into everything the park has to offer.

"You know we got stuck inside with COVID the whole last two years it seems so these girls coming out and playing is like the best thing for them!” father Cody Delbridge said, as he waited in line with his family.

The park is back open for the summer after a shorter season last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s beautiful and it’s going to be even warmer later," season pass holder Janice Braziel said.

The park’s Marketing and Sales Director Myra Wood said it's good to be back but rules are still in place, this weekend, so the park doesn’t get oversaturated.

“We do have 50-percent capacity this week but when we open daily next weekend, that restriction goes away," she said.

All social distancing and capacity restrictions in Virginia will be lifted on May 28.

Masks are strongly recommended if you’re not vaccinated, but masks are not allowed in the water.

A lot of industries are dealing with staff shortages this summer and lifeguards are not exempt, but Wood said although they’re always hiring, they're not dealing with any major problems.

“Lifeguards are not an issue," she said.

Ocean Breeze also unveiled its newest ride, Saturday. It's called Operation Splashdown. It's a six-story water slide that fits two to five people on a pool floatie.

Wood said they’re hoping to really make a splash this season.