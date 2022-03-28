Family displaced after fire in Virginia Beach

There were no injuries, but two adults and their three pets were displaced.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family was displaced after a house fire in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.

A statement from fire officials said they got a call about a fire at 11:16 p.m. on the 4600 block of Ardmore Lane. That's in the Coventry section of the city.

When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. The fire was under control by 11:42 p.m.

There were no injuries, but two adults and their three pets were displaced. The Red Cross is being notified so they can help.