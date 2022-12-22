Smoke alarms save lives: Family displaced after house fire in Virginia Beach, no one hurt

While firefighters did not release what time they first got the call, the fire was under control by 7:12 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a house fire that left several adults and children displaced Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, a fire started in a home on the 1100 block of Taylor Road.

That's close to Regent University.

A smoke alarm alerted the family, and they were able to escape safely.

No one was hurt, but five adults and three children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.