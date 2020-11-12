Family entertainment center opens its doors in Town Center of Virginia Beach

Apex Entertainment took over the space where Dick's Sporting Goods used to be. It offers a variety of indoor activities for all ages.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Massachusetts-based family entertainment center planned to open its new location in Town Center of Virginia Beach at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Apex Entertainment took over the space at the corner of Columbus Street and Independence Boulevard where Dick's Sporting Goods used to be.

“Apex Entertainment is excited to be working closely with Armada Hoffler Properties and honored to be coming to the Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Marcus Kemblowski, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Entertainment. “With our unique concept, we offer something for all ages and every member of the family. Our mission is to create a memorable experience for all guests and have a strong presence within the community.”

The family entertainment center in Town Center will be the fourth Apex location in the country and the first venue in the Mid-Atlantic region.

This 84,000-square-foot venue in Virginia Beach has a number of levels and offers activities for all age groups including Indoor Go Karting, Bowling, Laser Tag, Escape Rooms, Ropes Courses, Arcade and Redemption, Sports Simulators, Axe throwing, Mini Gold, Bumper Cars, Virtual Reality and state-of-the-art Event Meeting Space.

The Pit Stop Tavern offers American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. There are also more than 65 gluten-free options on the menu and a variety of vegetarian choices, too.

The company opened its original location in 2017.