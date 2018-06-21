VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Friends and family of 22-year-old Denise Martin, who went missing Tuesday morning, are leading a search party to find her.

The search began at 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Volunteers are searching in wooded areas and dense vegetation.

Virginia Beach Police said Martin has been missing since about 7 a.m Tuesday. She was last seen at a home in the 2600 block of Dunlace Way in the Red Mill section of the city.

Martin's college roommate and best friend Miriam Loya has been coordinating social media posts and the search party.

Loya said Martin's cell phone, car keys, and wallet with her ID and debit cards were all left at her home. Police received a missing person report and are investigating. Loya said it is too early to determine if foul play is involved but nothing in the home seemed unusual.

