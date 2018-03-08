VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — According to a statement from family members, investigators have called off the search for Bellamy Gamboa's body.

In a post put on Facebook and Twitter, Bellamy's sister, Charisse, says, "The investigation and search for my beautiful sister, Bellamy, has now been called off."

Bellamy Gamboa's ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her disappearance and, presumably, her death.

Johnson admitted to killing Gamboa, but authorities were never able to find or recover her body.

Johnson is also the father to two of Bellamy Gamboa's children.

A timeline of the Bellamy Gamboa missing persons case

July 1 -- Bellamy Malaki Gamboa is last seen at her home in 2100 block of Carrene Drive in Virginia Beach.

-- Bellamy Malaki Gamboa is last seen at her home in 2100 block of Carrene Drive in Virginia Beach. July 3 -- Police find Gamboa’s four-door 2005 gold Ford Focus next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street in the Lake Edward neighborhood.

-- Police find Gamboa’s four-door 2005 gold Ford Focus next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street in the Lake Edward neighborhood. July 5 -- Virginia State Police issues a Critically Missing Adult Alert ("Ashanti Alert"). Police say Gamboa's disappearance is suspicious because it's not like her to be away from her infant children and not to show up for work. Investigators think someone abducted her.

-- Virginia State Police issues a Critically Missing Adult Alert ("Ashanti Alert"). Police say Gamboa's disappearance is suspicious because it's not like her to be away from her infant children and not to show up for work. Investigators think someone abducted her. July 7 -- Gamboa's sister, Charisse, arrives in Hampton Roads from California. Longtime family friend Jeremy Gatbonton organizes a full-scale search. People meet at the Philippine Cultural Center, divide into teams, then search across Virginia Beach. As part of the search, a privately hired search dog joins volunteers as they search the Lake Edward area.

-- Gamboa's sister, Charisse, arrives in Hampton Roads from California. Longtime family friend Jeremy Gatbonton organizes a full-scale search. People meet at the Philippine Cultural Center, divide into teams, then search across Virginia Beach. As part of the search, a privately hired search dog joins volunteers as they search the Lake Edward area. July 8 -- Additional searches take place. Gamboa's family holds a news conference pleading for her safe return.

-- Additional searches take place. Gamboa's family holds a news conference pleading for her safe return. July 9 -- Family friend Beverly Gatbonton tells 13NewsNow people are using social media to broaden the search. They created the social media page BRING Bellamy HOME. Comedian Marlon Wayans and Virginia Beach native rapper Pusha T. are among celebrities sharing posts about Gamboa's disappearance.

-- Family friend Beverly Gatbonton tells 13NewsNow people are using social media to broaden the search. They created the social media page BRING Bellamy HOME. Comedian Marlon Wayans and Virginia Beach native rapper Pusha T. are among celebrities sharing posts about Gamboa's disappearance. July 15 – A fundraiser takes place at Buko Restaurant in Virginia Beach. Proceeds go to the Gamboa Family and its search

– A fundraiser takes place at Buko Restaurant in Virginia Beach. Proceeds go to the Gamboa Family and its search July 16 -- Relatives host a private event marking Bellamy Gamboa's 40th birthday. The same day, there is a public candlelight vigil at the Manor House on Crown Grant Court in Virginia Beach.

-- Relatives host a private event marking Bellamy Gamboa's 40th birthday. The same day, there is a public candlelight vigil at the Manor House on Crown Grant Court in Virginia Beach. July 25 -- The “Ashanti Alert” issued for Gamboa expires. This did not mean the search for Gamboa ended. Missing person alerts like the Ashanti Alert for adults or AMBER Alert for children can expire after a period if no new information comes out that can help advance the search.

-- The “Ashanti Alert” issued for Gamboa expires. This did not mean the search for Gamboa ended. Missing person alerts like the Ashanti Alert for adults or AMBER Alert for children can expire after a period if no new information comes out that can help advance the search. July 29 -- Gamboa's ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, is booked into the Virgina Beach Correctional Center on several charges including Second Degree Murder. The sheriff's office's records show that the murder of which Johnson is accused took place on July 1, the same date Gamboa's family last saw her. Police did not confirm that he is accused of killing Gamboa. Johnson faces four other charges related to contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child. The dates listed for those offenses are July 2 and July 3.

-- Gamboa's ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, is booked into the Virgina Beach Correctional Center on several charges including Second Degree Murder. The sheriff's office's records show that the murder of which Johnson is accused took place on July 1, the same date Gamboa's family last saw her. Police did not confirm that he is accused of killing Gamboa. Johnson faces four other charges related to contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child. The dates listed for those offenses are July 2 and July 3. August 2 -- Bellamy Gamboa's sister, Charisse, shares on social media that authorities have called off the search for Bellamy.

