'It's not like Brian' | Family of missing VB man seeks help bringing him home

Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert for Brian Jackson, 33, Thursday night. No one has seen or heard from him since Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of a missing man is asking for help to bring him home.

Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert for 33-year-old Brian Jackson Thursday. His disappearance poses a "credible threat" to his health or safety, according to local authorities.

“He’s not someone who would just fall off the grid or just be gone so that no one hears from him," said Paula Manson, Jackson's aunt.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, no one has seen or heard from Jackson since Monday around 5 p.m. His roommates reported hearing him in their residence on Reynard Drive. Investigators said Jackson's phone goes straight to voicemail, and there's been no bank activity.

Police believe he may be driving a red Mazda hatchback with Virginia license plates: VVF-5423.

“This is unusual. You know he is a 33-year-old professional engineer who works for the ship yard. He has a security clearance,” said Manson.

Jackson's family said the initial call about his disappearance came from his employer. Manson told 13News Now Jackson is a contractor for a shipyard and travels often for work.

His boss called police when the 33-year-old engineer did not show for an important business trip in Florida on Tuesday.

“It’s not uncommon for him to travel. It is uncommon for him not to arrive," said Manson.

After police notified relatives, Jackson's family searched his apartment. They were alarmed by what they found.

“His laptops, his badges, everything was there. He did not pack as if he was going to Florida for two months," said Kaicey Jackson, Brian's sister.

A Virginia Beach police spokesperson says Jackson’s employer initially reported him to Isle of Wight deputies. Jackson’s family lives in Isle of Wight, and that was the address his employer had for him, which is why he originally reported him missing there. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office notified police in Virginia Beach.

Jackson's family told 13News Now detectives last pinged his cell phone near Sussex County on Tuesday, February 21.

Right now, family members are traveling to Virginia to search for him, said Manson. She said they will not stop until they find him, and they're asking investigators to work as fast as they can.

“To get the phone records and to ping towers to find text messages, to open up his laptop, to open up his iPad, whatever they can do, we need them to do that now," said Manson. "Because we feel the sooner they do that the better. And we will go in any direction, wherever we can to find him.

Recently, state officials made changes to the process of issuing Ashanti Alerts. They revised the activation form local police are required to fill out, and state police now must proactively reach out to the reporting law enforcement agency as opposed to waiting to hear from them.

His sister, Kaicey, said Brian is smart, funny and loves his job and family. She said it is not like him to not keep tabs with family.

"He's a good brother," said Kaicey Jackson. "He's a big nerd, intelligent and likes to crack jokes."

Brian Jackson is listed as 6'1" with brown hair and hazel eyes.