Family pledges $25,000 reward in unsolved Virginia Beach double murder

The newlyweds were murdered a year ago in their apartment. Police are still searching for answers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grieving family is offering $25,000 for information leading to their daughter’s killer.

Someone murdered newlywed couple Alisa Wash and Talon Rodgers a year ago this week, and no one has been charged with the crime.

“There’s nothing else we can do for Alisa now that she’s been murdered, but this is one thing we can do for her is help find justice," Alisa’s mother Elizabeth Wash said.

Twelve months later, police are still searching for enough evidence to charge someone with the murders.

“Currently the challenge is, this crime occurred inside in an apartment and finding proof and evidence of who actually committed the homicides has been a challenge," Captain Patrick Harris of the Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit said.

Harris is keeping all options on the table when it comes to solving the case.

“As long as there’s something to actively investigate, our detectives will continue to work on it," he said.

We asked, "So, this case is not cold yet?”

“No, not by any means," Captain Harris said.

Police aren’t giving up yet.

And neither is Alisa’s mother, Elizabeth, who is announcing a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

She is pleading with anyone who may have seen something suspicious or may have security camera footage near the crime scene between March 30 and April 4, 2022.

“My husband and I will offer a reward of $25,000 dollars for any information leading to the arrest of someone in this case," Wash said.

That $25,000 pledged from the family is in addition to the Crime Solvers reward of up to $1,500.

This double murder is one of the few unsolved homicides from last year in Virginia Beach.

Both police and the family hope that extra money announced today will help close this case, too.

“She was a blessing to our family, and we miss her every day, and no person should have to die the way Alisa died. No one," Wash said.

In the days immediately following the murder, police were searching for Talon Rodgers' brother, Collin, who they say was temporarily staying at the Boggs Avenue apartment.

Investigators tracked Collin down to New York City weeks later and arrested him on charges unrelated to the murders.