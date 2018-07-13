VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- A family, along with the help of Chesapeake Bay Foundation, rescued 10 seahorses tangled in a net Thursday.

The Brandis family and Megan Flynn found a fishing net on the beach covered in seaweed, barnacles and oysters — and seahorses tangled in the net, Virginia Communications Coordinator Kenny Fletcher said.

PHOTOS: Family rescues seahorses caught in net 01 / 07 01 / 07

The seahorses were transferred to a bucket with water and pieces of seaweed, he said.

"The ten seahorses became 50 or more as one of the males gave birth in the bucket," Fletcher said in an email.

Foundation staff helped transfer the seahorses to a safe location in their natural habitat—the grasses of the nearby Lynnhaven River.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC