Farm in Virginia Beach offers drive-thru Easter Bunny experience in light of COVID-19

Visitors to Hunt Club Farm have to stay in their cars for the Drive-thru Easter Spring Fling, but they'll be able to take selfies with the bunny from their cars.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hunt Club Farm said it would make sure that families had a chance to celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny, even if they had to do it at a distance.

The farm said it was hosting its Drive-thru Easter Spring Fling on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People will be able to enter the farm in their cars. Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, people will have to stay in their cars. They'll be able to have their windows down, though. One visitors pull onto Hunt Club Farm's property, all they have to do is follow the cones.

When they hit a certain spot on the route, they'll be able to stop and take selfies with the Easter Bunny from inside their cars.

In addition to asking people to follow good social distancing guidelines, Hunt Club asked anyone who feels sick to stay home.

As part of those social distancing guidelines, remember not to touch the Easter Bunny!