VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Back Bay's Farmhouse Brewing Co. will host its grand opening September 29 at 12 p.m.

The brewery is housed in a renovated 1912 farmhouse at 1805 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach. The converted brewery is focused on brewing the freshest and highest quality beer and cider.

Every part of the production will take place on the property and all ingredients will come from the 1.5 acre farm when possible.

The brewing company will have 23 beers on tap in their two tasting rooms and an extensive, handcrafted wine list. Local food trucks will be on the property every Wednesday through Sunday.

One of the two tasting rooms featured in the farmhouse.

Farmhouse Brewing Co.

Aloha Snacks and Commune will be two of the local business partners of the brewery serving small pre-packaged food.

The 8.6 acre property will be available for weddings and private events. Rental options include: private rooms, outdoor beer garden, festival fields, and more. An Airstream is also being renovated on the property that can be used as a bridal suite.

The parlor of the farmhouse.

Farmhouse Brewing Co.

The company is also renovating a vintage ice cream truck and bread truck to serve beer and cider on the property.

The brewing company will also feature live music on the front porch of the Farmhouse, in earshot of the beer garden, several times a month. The beer garden will include picnic tables and a game area for corn hole, ladder ball, and bocce ball.

Farmhouse hops

Farmhouse Brewing Co.

