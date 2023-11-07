Man hit, killed by car in Virginia Beach

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Diamond Springs Road and Tierra Roja Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the person driving the car was not at fault and stayed at the scene to help investigators.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who was killed, but said he was 68 years old.