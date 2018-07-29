VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — Saville Carr has been driving semi trucks for 30 years. After hearing about Friday night's collision on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, he's surprised they don't happen more often.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the truck without a trailer went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side of the bridge-tunnel at mile-marker 12.

On Saturday, the truck and a body had been found by a dive team. A van was also involved in the crash.

The fatal accident has raised questions about the bridge's safety and crossing restrictions.

Carr believes the issue here is other vehicles cutting off semi trucks.

"Trucks don't run off a bridge like that. There's always a reason. So if a car or motorcycle pull in front of a truck like that, something will happen," he said.

"You hit the breaks too hard or you steer to avoid something and that's what causes a truck to run off a bridge."

Carr also trains others on truck safety.

"You just gotta use common sense to be able to get up, go up the road and come back safely," he said.

His bottom line: drivers need to plan ahead — and avoid "rushing on the road."

"There's no reason for rush. It's better to be there late, then don't be there at all. If I'm running late then you're going to be rushing, and while you're rushing you might do something crazy, hit a car. You're not thinking clearly 'cause you're in a rush. But if you do take your time, plan ahead."

