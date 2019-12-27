VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is dead, and others are hurt following a crash at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday morning.

The accident happened at 35th Street and Pacific Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Details are developing, but police dispatch confirmed multiple people were injured and at least one person was killed.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as the Pacific Avenue between 34th and 36th Streets will be closed for several hours.

13News Now has a crew at the scene and will post updates as they become available.