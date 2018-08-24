VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WVEC) — The Virginia Beach man who said he found his 3-year-old son dead in a clothes dryer has been arrested on charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend as they made funeral arrangements for their child.

Brantley Lloyd's Aug. 7 death remains under investigation, more than two weeks after the boy was found dead in his father's home.

Authorities in Virginia Beach said Thursday that Chet Lloyd was charged with domestic assault. Amanda Ray confirmed in a Facebook message that she was assaulted outside a funeral home.

Police also charged Lloyd with drug possession.

The Virginian-Pilot first reported the alleged assault. Lloyd previously told the newspaper he found his son in a dryer. Brantley was later pronounced dead.

The boy's mother said the circumstances of Brantley's death make little sense.

In a General District Court appearance Friday morning, Lloyd was appointed a public defender related to the drug charge. He will next be arraigned in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on September 4.

