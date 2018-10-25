The FBI is offering a pretty hefty reward for information about two men wanted for robbing a series of grocery store robberies in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Officials are searching for two men from Virginia Beach, 22-year-old Devonta Le Edward Doyle and 19-year-old Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to their arrest, prosecution, and conviction.

Doyle and Heuser-Whitaker are suspected of being involved in the following armed robberies:

Food Lion, 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, robbed 09/25/2018 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 1920 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, robbed 09/29/2018 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter, 5060 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach, robbed 10/03/2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m. The store manager was shot during this incident.

FBI officials described Doyle as 5'11" tall weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos including the words "God Forgive Me" written on his chest.

Devonta Le Edward Doyle mugshot

FBI

Heuser-Whitaker is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and his ears are pierced. He also has several tattoos including writing on his neck and chest, and “Bulletproof” written above his right eye, according to officials.

Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker mugshot, however, his head is now shaved.

FBI

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about these men to contact the Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100. The FBI is investigating the case alongside the Virginia Beach Police Department.

