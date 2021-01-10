Federal contractor to pay former applicants in discrimination case at Virginia Beach location

An evaluation stated that from January 2018 through December 2019, Aecom allegedly discriminated against Black applicants for aircraft worker positions.

Aecom Management Services reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to pay applicants who were allegedly discriminated against in hiring practices at its Virginia Beach location.

“Companies that accept federal contracts must monitor their hiring processes to ensure applicants are not rejected based on unlawful practices,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Acting Regional Director Michele Hodge, in Philadelphia. “When issues are found, it is imperative that contractors correct them right away, by both making any victims whole and updating their practices to prevent the possibility of future discrimination.”

Executive Order 11246, signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965, makes it unlawful for federal contractors to discriminate employment and employees based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity.

As a result of the investigation, Aecom will pay $205,000 in back wages and interest to 67 Black applicants.

Aecom is headquartered in Maryland and employs more than 34,000 people in 50 states, including locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. They handle contracts with several key government organizations, including several branches of the military. They also have an international presence.