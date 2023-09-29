FilFEST returns to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach this weekend

Festival goers are in store for lots of food and family-friendly fun. The event takes place September 30 and October 1 at Mount Trashmore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — FilFEST USA is returning to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The two-day festival pays tribute to Filipino culture and service members from the Philippines. The theme for this year is the arts.

"It's the culinary arts, the performing arts and the visual arts," said Naomi Estaris, a board member for the festival committee.

Rain or shine, activities for the 9th Annual FilFEST USA will run from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Mount Trashmore.

Click here to view the full program lineup.

"We've kind of outgrown one space to another space to another space," Estaris said.

#FilFEST organizers encourage everyone to come on out to Mount Trashmore this weekend! 👥



The celebration of Filipino culture includes lots of food, fun, music & dance performances. 🇵🇭



For more on the meaning of this two-day event, tune into @13NewsNow at 5 & 6! pic.twitter.com/hsYSfiBdEU — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) September 29, 2023

Volunteers hope crowds fill the space at Mount Trashmore. They said to expect food, family-friendly fun, fitness and faith.

"We have to make sure that a lot of us who move over from Philippines still practice and showcase our culture, so we don't forget," said board co-chair Tricia Orpilla.

Hampton Roads is home to many Filipino families whose fathers, uncles or grandfathers enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"It's important because we want to show our traditions and all ethnic groups can come in. It's not just Filipinos," said Estaris.

Vendors like boba drink truck Don't Be Jelly, Duck Donuts, FeLynn's Restaurant and Luv-A-Bowls are setting up on both days.

Click here to view the full list of vendors and community booths for the two-day event.

"We'll have great food, great entertainment. We have [pop band] JAGMAC that'll be performing, headlining on Saturday. We'll have a lumpia [eating] contest," said Orpilla.

Also, stop by and say hello to 13News Now Reporter Angelique Arintok. She will emcee events Saturday at Mount Trashmore.