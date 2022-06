The Virginia Beach Fire Dept. said no one was in the room and there are no reported injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire in a hotel room at the Oceanfront Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Days Inn on Atlantic Avenue.

