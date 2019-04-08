VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire in a room on the 11th floor of a Virginia Beach hotel caused extensive water damage on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to a fire at the Westin Hotel around 9:44 a.m., Battalion Chief William S. Skelaney said.

Crews discovered the fire in a housekeeping room on the hotel's 11th floor.

The sprinkler system was activated, containing the fire to the room.

It did cause extensive water damage from the 11th floor to the lobby.

Fire crews worked with the building managers to get people back in the hotel, Skelaney said.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire is accidental.

