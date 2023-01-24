2 hurt in fire at Chase Arbor Apartments in Virginia Beach

Two people were hurt, one of which was taken to the hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Bronte Trace at Chase Arbor Apartments just after 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the roof, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Dept.

The Red Cross will be assisting the residents; however, the fire department said the number of units displaced is unknown as of Tuesday night.