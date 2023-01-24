x
Virginia Beach

2 hurt in fire at Chase Arbor Apartments in Virginia Beach

Two people were hurt, one of which was taken to the hospital.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Tuesday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Bronte Trace at Chase Arbor Apartments just after 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the roof, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Dept. 

Two people were hurt, one of which was taken to the hospital. 

The Red Cross will be assisting the residents; however, the fire department said the number of units displaced is unknown as of Tuesday night.

The fire started in the kitchen of a unit, but the case of the fire is still under investigation.

