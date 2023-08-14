Fire destroys Virginia Beach home

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Stowe Road in South Virginia Beach just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire destroyed a home leaving just banisters and rubble on Sunday.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Stowe Road in South Virginia Beach just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they saw that the single-story home was being completely engulfed by flames.

The fire was marked as under control at around 8 p.m. and completely out at 10 p.m.

The home wasn't occupied at the time of the fire and no residents reported injuries. One firefighter had a minor injury that was addressed at the scene.