VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Fire officials say no one was hurt after a fire broke out on a sailboat on Bay Island Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the 2300 block of Windward Shore Drive around 8 a.m. where they found a 25-foot sailboat fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used foam to extinguish the flames. The sailboat was tied to a dock at the time of the fire, but the flames were contained to the boat and did not spread to the dock.

No one was on board at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Booms were put around the boat to contain any fuel leakage, but investigators tell us there is no foreseeable environmental issue.

No other details have been released at this time, including what might have caused the fire. Severe weather was reported in the Virginia Beach area, but fire investigators have not yet said if that was the cause.

