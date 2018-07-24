VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach prosecutor who was fired for mishandling a murder trial has been rehired by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

13News Now confirmed that Scott Vachris will return to work on August 2, but in a different role than the one he previously held.

Vachris was fired in March after a technicality allowed a murder suspect's charges to be dropped.

In a statement to 13News Now, Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle said:

I stand by my decision to fire Mr. Vachris based on the mishandling of a murder trial in early 2018; however, as I stated at the time that he was an excellent prosecutor and had a great reputation for over 20 years. I view these as two separate personnel issues. At this time I believe it’s appropriate to bring Mr. Vachris back to the office in a non-management position that is seven (7) paygrades lower than when he left. He will be going to the DUI prosecutions team.

